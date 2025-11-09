Israel: Mexico Stopped Iranian Assassination Plot Against Its Ambassador

The Israeli Embassy in Mexico revealed that Mexican authorities worked to foil an assassination plot by Iran against its ambassador in that country. The announcement sparked controversy in Mexico as government officials tried to distance themselves from the operation. Iran’s Embassy in Mexico claimed that it was all lies from Israel.

The plot first came to light on Friday, when Israel’s Embassy in Mexico released a short statement thanking Mexican authorities for helping foil an assassination plot by Iran against its ambassador, Einat Kranz Neiger. The statement did not reveal details of the plot, nor did it mention whether any arrests or operations had taken place. Israel noted that Iran has been behind prior plots, including one against the Israeli Embassy in Argentina in 1992, where they killed 29 people and injured 242 others. A second attack took place two years later in that country at a Jewish community building where Iranian terrorists killed 85 victims.

The issue quickly sparked controversy in Mexico, prompting Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry (SRE) to issue a statement claiming that neither they nor Mexico’s federal security services had any knowledge of an assassination attempt.

Hours later, Iran’s Embassy in Mexico issued a statement claiming that Israel was lying and trying to divide the relationship between them and Mexico’s government.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.