Texas, California National Guard Being Recalled from Chicago, Portland Deployments

The Department of War ordered Texas and California National Guard to return to their home states, ending deployments to Chicago and Portland. The orders following intervention from activist judges who claimed there was no justification for the military’s assistance in these cities.

In Chicago, 200 Texas National Guard soldiers were deployed to the Chicago area in October in response to violent protests and actions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and facilities. Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized the federal government to deploy the National Guard, which has been patrolling the nation’s southern border during the Biden-era border crisis, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

The Guardsmen were deployed under the president’s Title 10 authority which was challenged by U.S. District Court Judge April Perry, CNN reported. The U.S. Supreme Court asked for an additional briefing on the case.

In addition to the 200 members of the Texas National Guard deployed to Chicago, President Donald Trump also ordered 200 members of the California National Guard to be deployed to Portland, Oregon. These soldiers are also being recalled to their home states, according to ABC News.

Department of War officials reportedly said the soldiers in both deployments engaged in “forward-facing” operations and instead, remained behind the scenes.

Officials said the return-to-home orders are part of “right-sizing our Title 10 footprint,” ABC News reported. Legal rulings kept the deployed soldiers from any active participation in protecting federal law enforcement agents or facilities.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Texas Military Department officials for information on where the soldiers will be headed when they return to the Lone Star State. No response was received on Sunday morning.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.