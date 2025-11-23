DOJ Staffer in Texas Arrested on Terrorism Charges After Doxxing Federal Agent During Raid

A U.S. Department of Justice employee has been hit with state terrorism charges after allegedly doxxing a federal agent during a border raid.

This week, investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office arrested Karen Olvera De Leon on charges stemming from a criminal indictment. Olvera De Leon is an employee with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas in Brownsville and is charged with one count of terrorism and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, the case began on June 9, when federal agents conducted a raid in Brownsville. During the operation, bystanders began recording and livestreaming.

Various social media users began commenting on one of the livestreams when one of the commenters made what authorities considered a death threat against the agent being shown in the video. Moments after, another commenter revealed the identity of the agent in the video.

The doxxing triggered a federal investigation, where authorities were able to track down and identify the commenter as Olvera De Leon. According to Saenz, Cameron County investigators arrested Olvera De Leon after determining that she was the one who had doxed the federal agent.

Jail records at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Cameron County revealed that a local judge set a total bond for Olvera at $20,000 personal recognizance, meaning that she did not have to post a bond and was released with her signature, but if she fails to appear in future court dates, she would be responsible for paying the bond amount.

The doxxing case in South Texas comes at a time when federal agents, particularly those with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol, have been the target of numerous attacks and threats over immigration enforcement actions.

In July, just one month after the doxxing case in Cameron County, a lone gunman in tactical gear stormed a U.S. Border Patrol building next to the McAllen International Airport, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. In that case, the gunman fired numerous shots at law enforcement and into the building. McAllen Police and Border Patrol agents clashed with the gunman and eventually killed him. One police officer was wounded in the shootout.

