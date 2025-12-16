Gunmen Storm House, Kill Four in Cartel-Controlled Mexican Border City  

A group of cartel gunmen disabled a home’s security system before going inside and killing four victims in one of the latest acts of violence in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The killing comes at a time when government officials continue to claim that the region is safe while the Gulf Cartel terrorizes locals.

The killing took place over the weekend at a home in the city’s southwest side in the Colinas del Real neighborhood. The case began when a woman from McAllen was unable to reach her loved ones and went to their home to check on them. When she arrived, she found the bodies of a 60-year-old man, his wife, and their two sons, who had been shot multiple times.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas state investigators, the house was next to a body shop owned by the family. Before the gunmen stormed the house, they cut the wires to various security cameras at the property. The gunmen also stole the security system’s storage system. At the scene, authorities also found several .380 bullet casings.

While a motive has not been established, due to the details of the crime, the Gulf Cartel is the most likely culprit, law enforcement sources revealed. Due mainly to the widespread complicity of the Tamaulipas and Mexican federal government, the Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel continues to control the city of Reynosa, where they not only control the drug and human smuggling trade but also run a large-scale extortion and kidnapping operation that targets local business owners.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.