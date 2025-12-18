Former Mexican Mayor Hides in Bathroom to Avoid Anti-Corruption Hearing

A former Mexican politician with Mexico’s ruling party MORENA spent almost an hour hiding in a bathroom in an attempt to avoid being dragged by agents to a hearing tied to an anti-corruption and embezzlement investigation during her term as mayor of Muzquiz, Coahuila.

The incident took place this week, when agents of the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office’s anti-corruption unit went to the city of Sabinas. The agents attempted to locate former Muzquiz Mayor Tanai Flores Guerra, who was appearing at a courthouse to show her support for her former city treasurer, who is also under investigation for corruption.

The agents were serving a judge-issued mandate that required them to bring Flores to a hearing in Saltillo, the capital of Coahuila. When the agents arrived at the courthouse in Sabinas, Flores ran to the women’s bathroom, where she barricaded herself and refused to come out, claiming that the issue was an intimidation tactic.

Flores even streamed the incident on social media, where she told her followers that she was a victim of political prosecution and that she didn’t know if the state governor was out to get her.

After almost an hour in the bathroom, female agents from the Coahuila AG’s office went inside. They took Flores out, eventually taking her to a police vehicle to take her to Saltillo to appear before a judge in the ongoing investigation.

The case against Flores is tied to alleged embezzlement and contract rigging in the rental of heavy equipment during her term as mayor in Muzquiz from 2022 to 2024. During her term as mayor, political opponents singled her out for allegedly using government programs for personal gain and for allegedly stealing money from government funds and programs.

Flores is from Mexico’s ruling party, MORENA, and has repeatedly claimed that the allegations against her come from individuals in other political parties in Mexico. Members of the MORENA party have since claimed that the case against Flores is an attack on the political party.

