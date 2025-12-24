Sinaloa Cartel Drug Flow Into Pacific Northwest Hit Hard in Seattle Meth Seizure

SEATTLE, Washington — The Sinaloa Cartel’s Northwest pipeline took another major hit this month after King County Sheriff’s deputies seized more than 200 pounds of meth, heroin, and nearly $90,000 in drug cash during a targeted operation north of Seattle.

The Dec. 17 takedown — dubbed Operation Eastbound and Down: The Last Chapter — ended with one suspect in custody and marked the 30th deployment this year for K9 Quinn, the department’s top narcotics dog.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized 214 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of heroin, and $89,780 in suspected drug proceeds. Investigators estimate the street value of the narcotics at roughly $2 million. One suspect was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The department did not disclose the exact location of the seizure, citing the ongoing investigation.

The bust is part of a long‑running effort to dismantle a cartel‑linked supply chain feeding meth, heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine into King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties. Earlier phases of the operation targeted a regional distributor based in Lynnwood, Washington, believed to be coordinating shipments tied to the Sinaloa Cartel’s western U.S. network.

This latest takedown also marked the 30th deployment this year for K9 Quinn, the department’s top narcotics detection dog. Deputies credited the canine unit with playing a critical role in locating the concealed drug load.

While KCSO has not released a formal press statement, local agencies have confirmed that Operation Eastbound and Down has now resulted in multiple arrests and hundreds of pounds of narcotics seized across several deployments. In total, the broader operation has netted nearly 300 pounds of meth, 22 pounds of fentanyl powder, 12 pounds of heroin, nearly $230,000 in cash, and one seized vehicle.

The latest seizure highlights the continued presence of cartel‑linked drug trafficking organizations operating throughout the Pacific Northwest — and the growing pressure local law enforcement is applying to disrupt their supply lines.

In November, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported the seizure of 100,000 fentanyl pills by the DEA, U.S. Border Patrol, and local police. Officials also seized 34 guns during the operation.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported the arrest of a Mexican national linked to the “ruthless Sinaloa Cartel.”

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Charles Neil Floyd commented on the arrests and seizure of narcotics and weapons, stated, “These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin on the streets of western Washington. These drugs take a heavy toll on our community.”

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.