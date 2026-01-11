Portland’s ‘Cry Baby’ Chief Melts Down in Press Conference over TdA Shooting

Border Patrol agents operating under Operation Portland reportedly opened fire while attempting to arrest suspected members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang last week. The shooting followed a chaotic confrontation where the alleged gang-affiliated members weaponized their vehicle against the agents. Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day lost control of his emotions and began to cry as he later defended the operation during a tense news conference.

Investigators say agents discharged their weapons after the suspects ignored commands and attempted to flee, sparking a fast‑moving struggle that unfolded in a residential neighborhood already rattled by rising gang activity. The shooting immediately intensified scrutiny on the law enforcement tactics, setting the stage for the chief’s emotional collapse as reporters pressed him on the department’s handling of the encounter.

Fox News reported that Chief Day “wiped away tears” during Friday’s news conference, where he confirmed Department of Homeland Security reports that suspects Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were tied to the foreign terrorist organization known as Tren de Aragua. Moncada, the reported driver of the vehicle, allegedly “weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the agents.

“They do have some nexus to involvement with TdA. We can confirm that,” Day reported. He then admitted he hesitated about reporting the connection to the terrorist organization, TdA.

The episode leaves Portland once again grappling with a familiar pattern where sanctuary city policies force federal agents to step in to confront violent criminal networks while city leadership stumbles through damage control after the fact. As the investigation proceeds, the only certainty is that the questions surrounding the shooting — and the chief’s tear‑streaked defense of it — will linger far longer than the brief burst of gunfire that set the city on edge. Portland continues its apparent policy of putting the rights of criminal aliens above those of its taxpaying citizens.