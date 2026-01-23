Fugitive Canadian Ex-Olympian Turned Drug Boss Surrenders in Mexico

Ryan Wedding, a fugitive Canadian drug boss who is a former Olympian and had made the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, surrendered to authorities in Mexico. Almost immediately following the arrest, FBI agents flew Wedding to the United States to stand trial on numerous federal charges.

The arrest took place on Thursday evening, Mexico’s top law enforcement official Omar Garcia Harfuch revealed.

The capture took place during a visit to Mexico by FBI Director Kash Patel, where Wedding reportedly turned himself in at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

According to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Wedding is responsible for running a criminal organization that moved as much as 60 tons of cocaine to the United States. As Breitbart Texas reported, Wedding is also allegedly responsible for ordering the murder of a federal witness. Earlier this year, authorities in Mexico carried out a raid at one of his properties, seizing a collection of motorcycles. Under the Trump administration, Wedding became a priority target, leading to increased pressure on Mexican officials.

In December, Mexican autorities reaided multiple properties owned by Ryan, Breitbart Texas reported. During the raid, authorities seized drugs, marijuana, weapons, ammunition, documents, artwork, and 62 high-end motorcycles. Wedding managed to escape being captured.

Wedding had been an ally of the Sinaloa Cartel, which has been labelled a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

