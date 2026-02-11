Cartel Drone Penetrated U.S. Airspace, Duffy Says — FAA Responded With Deadly‑Force Lockdown

A cartel drone incursion over El Paso prompted the FAA’s unprecedented national‑defense airspace shutdown over El Paso and eastern New Mexico, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The incident raises new questions about cross‑border threats as federal agencies remain silent on the details.

Secretary Duffy says a cartel drone breach forced the FAA to lock down El Paso’s airspace under a deadly‑force order, even as other federal agencies refuse to explain why the emergency was imposed — or why it was lifted within hours. Breitbart Texas reached out to the Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other federal agencies for additional information. No response has been received at this time.

In a post on social media, Duffy wrote: “The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.”

The secretary announced that the airspace restrictions had been lifted and that all flights had resumed. FAA officials also posted about the sudden lifting of the unprecedented announcement of a ten-day closure of the airspace over El Paso and the surrounding areas.

It is unclear who ordered the ten-day shutdown or what action was taken to address the perceived danger to air traffic around El Paso.

OSINTdefender posted information on X reporting that several cartel-operated drones were observed breaching American airspace. It reports the Department of War used electronic-warfare measures to take down the drones.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico airspace remains in effect for ten days, the FAA website reports. The NOTAM, which authorizes the use of deadly force by the Department of War, states:

FDC 6/2234 ZAB PART 1 OF 2 NM..AIRSPACE SANTA TERESA, NM..TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION. FEBRUARY 10-20, 2026 LOCAL. PURSUANT TO 49 USC 40103(B)(3), THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA) CLASSIFIES THE AIRSPACE DEFINED IN THIS NOTAM AS ‘NTL DEFENSE AIRSPACE’. PILOTS WHO DO NOT ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING PROC MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/SECURITY PERSONNEL. ANY OF THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS MAY ALSO BE TAKEN AGAINST A PILOT WHO DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE RQMNTS OR ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS OR PROC ANNOUNCED IN THIS NOTAM: A) THE FAA MAY TAKE ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION, INCLUDING IMPOSING CIVIL PENALTIES AND THE SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION OF AIRMEN CERTIFICATES; OR B) THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT MAY PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES, INCLUDING CHARGES UNDER 49 USC SECTION 46307; OR C) THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT MAY USE DEADLY FORCE AGAINST THE AIRBORNE ACFT, IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT THE ACFT POSES AN IMMINENT SECURITY THREAT. PURSUANT TO 14 CFR 99.7, SPECIAL SECURITY INSTRUCTIONS, ALL ACFT FLT OPS ARE PROHIBITED: WI AN AREA DEFINED AS 314702N1071701W 2602110630-2602210630 END PART 1 OF 2 FDC 6/2234 ZAB PART 2 OF 2 NM..AIRSPACE SANTA TERESA, NM..TEMPORARY FLIGHT (CUS086015) TO 314702N1064419W (ELP253023.4) TO 315847N1065800W (CUS061032.5) TO 315907N1070504W (CUS056026.9) TO THE POINT OF ORIGIN SFC-17999FT MSL EFFECTIVE 2602110630 UTC (2330 LOCAL 02/10/26) UNTIL 2602210630 UTC (2330 LOCAL 02/20/26). THE SYSTEM OPERATION SUPPORT CENTER (SOSC), TEL 202-267-8276, IS THE POINT OF CONTACT. 2602110630-2602210630 END PART 2 OF 2

Breitbart Texas has reported extensively on Mexican cartels’ use of weaponized drones. It is not clear if any alleged drone incursion included a weaponized drone, a drug trafficking drone, or simply a cartel surveillance drone.