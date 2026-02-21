Leaked Audio: Top Mexican Navy Officials Conspire to Cover Up Fuel Smuggling Operation

A newly leaked audio revealed how Mexico’s top naval officials talked about covering up fuel theft and smuggling operations that reached the highest levels of the military institution and were also connected at the highest levels of Mexico’s ruling party, MORENA. The fuel-smuggling operation involved the nephews of the country’s Navy secretary at the time.

“We either uncover all this, I don’t care who falls because I’m not involved; or we close it off here by moving all these (expletive), sending them to other places,” said Mexico’s former Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, in the recording leaked by the news website Aristegui Online.

The audio captured a conversation involving Ojeda, the late Vice-Admiral Fernando Ruben Guerrero Alcantar, and two other unidentified naval officers. In that conversation, Guerrero Alcantar sounded the alarm about a large-scale fuel smuggling operation involving the country’s top naval brass, including two of Ojeda’s nephews. During the conversation, Ojeda asked Guerrero Alcantar to write everything down and turn it in with details and names. The conversation is believed to have taken place sometime in 2024, when Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was still in office.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Guerro Alcantar died at the hands of gunmen soon after having sounded the alarm. His death came just months before another naval officer, Captain Adrian Omar Del Angel Zuniga, died during a training accident, soon after speaking out about the same fuel theft operation. The two murders have sparked widespread speculation about a concerted effort to stop any investigations into the case.

On Thursday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum defended her current Secretary of the Navy, Pedro Raymundo Morales, who is believed to have been aware of investigations into the fuel-smuggling operation. According to Sheinbaum, there is an ongoing investigation into fuel smuggling operations, including Mexican Navy officers, but her secretary is not among those named in the case.

