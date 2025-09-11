Fuel, Bribes, Bloodshed: Mexico’s Navy Scandal Sparks Speculation of Targeted Killings to Block Probe

The ongoing scandal surrounding Mexico’s Navy and top government officials is expected to lead to more than 200 arrests. Two recent deaths within the naval institution have sparked widespread speculation about targeted killings to cover up or block the ongoing investigation.

The most recent death took place on Tuesday during a shooting practice inside the Navy installations in Puerto Penasco, Sonora. According to information released by Mexico’s Navy, the officer was Captain Adiran Omar Del Angel Zuniga.

Mexico’s La Jornada revealed that Del Angel Zuniga had been the Deputy Administrator of the Customs Office in Manzanillo in 2022 and was then replaced by Vice-Admiral Fernando Ruben Guerrero Alcantar. It was the admiral who sounded the alarm about the illegal sale and import of fuel but was killed in 2024 in a still unsolved crime.

Del Angel Zuniga’s death comes just one day after Mexican Navy Captain Abraham Jeremias Perez Ramirez allegedly committed suicide in his office in the Port of Altamira, Tamaulipas. As Breitbart Texas reported, Perez Ramirez had been in charge of security in that international seaport and had been singled out as having received bribes in the fuel smuggling operations. Additional information points to Perez Ramirez actually cooperating with investigators and having been a cooperating witness in the case.

The illegal fuel market scandal began to unravel last week when Mexican authorities arrested Mexican Navy Vice-Admiral Manuel Roberto Farias Laguna and other officials in connection with the smuggling of over ten million liters of diesel that authorities found inside a ship that sailed from Houston to the Port of Altamira in March. Since Farias Laguna’s arrest, much controversy has sparked throughout Mexico. Top political operators are believed to be tied to the illegal fuel trade, including top members of the country’s ruling party, MORENA. As Breitbart Texas reported, MORENA has a long history of using proceeds from the illegal fuel trade to fund its political campaigns.

