Tough-on-Cartels Mexican State Prosecutor Resigns Amid Scandal Over U.S. Agents in Raid

The head of the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office, Cesar Jauregui Moreno, resigned his position following the highly publicized death of two U.S. agents after a raid in Mexico. The state prosecutor had earned a reputation for being tough on cartels at a time when Mexico’s federal government continues its soft or even complicit approach to criminal organizations.

On Monday evening, Jauregi released a video statement announcing that he had tendered his resignation to the state governor. During his brief statement, Jauregui took responsibility for handling the information that led to the scandal, but claimed it was overshadowing the fact that the Chihuahua state government had raided one of the largest drug production labs in history.

As Breitbart Texas first reported, the case began earlier this month, when Chihuahua state authorities announced the raid of two locations that were being used as clandestine meth production facilities. One of the labs was described by authorities at the time as one of the largest meth labs ever found.

The case took a dark turn days after when a vehicle that was part of a convoy of state police vehicles returning from raiding one of those facilities went off a cliff, killing several people inside. Two of the individuals in the vehicle were U.S. government employees assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. Since then, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, claimed that the two individuals were agents with the Central Intelligence Agency who had no permission to be in her country.

Rather than focus on shutting down the large drug labs in her country, Sheinbaum was outraged at the U.S. government for having sent CIA agents to help fight drug cartels without her knowledge.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.