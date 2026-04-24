Mexican President Calls for Investigation into Fallen U.S. Agents, Ignores Large-Scale Meth Labs

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is calling for an investigation into why two U.S. agents were allegedly operating in her country alongside Mexican state authorities. The Mexican president has largely remained quiet about how a drug trafficking organization was able to set up and operate one of the largest meth labs in history with almost complete impunity until those two agents worked with Mexican state authorities to shut them down.

The issue first began over the weekend when, as Breitbart Texas reported, two U.S. agents died alongside two of their Mexican counterparts in a highway crash in the rural areas of Chihuahua. The group was part of a convoy that was returning from raiding a large-scale compound that was being used to manufacture synthetic drugs.

Since the initial crash over the weekend, Mexico’s federal government has been demanding answers from the Chihuahua state government about why U.S. agents were operating in the country without its prior notification. Various news outlets have claimed that the two agents were members of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, and they were working in an undercover capacity disguised as state police officers.

During the week, Mexico’s government sent a diplomatic letter demanding answers on the role of U.S. agents and why formal channels had not been used.

On Wednesday afternoon, White House Spokeswoman Katerine Leavitt criticized Sheinbaum, “Some sympathy from Claudia Sheimbwun could be well worth it for the two American lives that were lost. Considering all that the US government is doing under this president to stop the scourge of drug trafficking through Mexico to the United States.”

During her most recent news conference, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed that she was not trying to start a conflict with the United States, but that foreign governments needed to respect Mexico’s Constitution. In 2020, Sheinbaum’s mentor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pushed for a new set of laws that severely limited the work that foreign agents could do inside the country. At the time, the move was seen as a way to prevent U.S. agents from targeting corrupt Mexican officials, such as in the case of Salvador Cienfuegos, the former Secretary of the Army, who was formally accused in a U.S. federal court of drug trafficking but was protected by Lopez Obrador’s government and released.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.