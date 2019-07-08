Coons: ‘Best Path Forward’ Is Negotiating with Iran, but Time ‘Is Running Out’

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) on Monday shared his concern with the growing tensions between the United States and Iran, saying it would be “best” if the two countries could get back to the negotiation table.

Coons warned on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that time to negotiate with Iran to avoid a military confrontation in a successful manner “is running out.”

“I think our best path forward is to get back into negotiations with Iran and to put in place a broader, tougher, stronger deal,” Coons advised. “But so far, I don’t see any movement by the Trump administration to do that. And I’m concerned that without a clear strategy they’re steadily sliding towards a military confrontation with Iran.”

He added, “I think there’s a chance that Iran would welcome going back to the table rather than taking us on in a military confrontation, but the time for doing that, and doing that successfully is running out.”

