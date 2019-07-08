FNC’s Watters: ‘Unpatriotic’ Women’s Soccer Team Not Helping Case for Equal Pay with ‘Their Behavior’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” host Jesse Watters said the U.S. women’s soccer team wasn’t helping their calls for equal pay with the men’s team after their second consecutive World Cup title by “disparaging” President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “The point is that women are not helping their case by their behavior. If you go out and you disparage the president, you act in unpatriotic ways and then complain about not getting paid equally, well, what you think is going to happen? People will not watch.”

He added, “That means the ad revenue comes down and overall revenue comes down, and they can’t divvy up the same amount of money.”

The back-and-forth began when Captain Megan Rapinoe said she would not go to the White House if they won. After criticism from Trump, Sue Bird, WNBA star and girlfriend of Rapinoe, defended her in an op-ed. Rapinoe’s teammate Ali Krieger also shot back at Trump on Twitter and in the media.

