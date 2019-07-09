Sanders: Alex Acosta ‘Should Resign’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign.

Sanders said, “He should resign. Because he was part of a process which really exposes the two-tier criminal justice system in America. And it’s not just Epstein. It is the crooks on Wall Street who destroyed our economy, who paid billions of dollars in fines to the federal government, but not one of these people ended up in jail. Look, the reality of American criminal justice is if you’re poor, if you are a person of color, you get treated in one way. If you are rich and if you can hire all kinds of lawyers and you have friends in high places, you get treated in another way.”

