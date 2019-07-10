FNC’s Kurtz: Megan Rapinoe Spoiled, Tarred ‘What Could Have Been’ a ‘Great Unifying Moment’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network host Howard Kurtz reacted to United States women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s criticisms of President Donald Trump and his rhetoric.

Rapinoe said in a CNN interview she was willing to go to Washington, D.C., but only to speak with people she agreed with.

Kurtz said Rapinoe’s “divisive approach to just about everything” has spoiled and tarred “what could have been a great unifying moment” for the country.

“It had the potential to be this wonderful unifying moment for the country … but she has just been constantly giving interviews dissing Donald Trump, dissing the White House, dissing the national anthem,” Kurtz advised. “I think that is a shame. She’s happy to accept an invitation to go on the Hill from AOC, but really attacking the president.”

He later added, “She is very liberal, and she can’t stand this president. And she is using the platform, I’m sorry to say this, but to, in some ways, mar or spoil or tar what could have been this great unifying moment.”

