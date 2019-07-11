CBC Chair Bass: Pelosi Isn’t Singling Women of Color Out – AOC Isn’t Accusing Pelosi of Racism

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) disagreed with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) charge that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “singling out…newly elected women of color” and said she doesn’t think Ocasio-Cortez is accusing Pelosi of racism.

Host Erin Burnett asked Bass if she believes Pelosi is “singling out” the four representatives because they’re women of color.

Bass responded, “No, I don’t. … It is definitely time to move on. You know, I have seen Speaker Pelosi take many members to task, and I don’t think that there is anything that is specific about this situation.”

Bass added that she doesn’t think Ocasio-Cortez is accusing Pelosi of racism, and this was “a spat” that is now “over.”

