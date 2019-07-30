Limbaugh: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ if Trump Does for Baltimore What He Did for the NFL

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio program, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh predicted President Donald Trump’s criticism of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore would result in changes.

Limbaugh said the changes would be similar to when Trump criticized the NFL for players kneeling during the National Anthem, which resulted in changes to league policies.

Partial transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and I’m gonna make a prediction or two. I’m gonna offer up some analysis and insight on this that I guarantee you you have not heard anywhere else. Now, after I utter it, it will no doubt be purloined, it will be picked up, it will be disseminated without my name having been mentioned except by those who wish and seek to criticize it as typical right-wing extremism. But I want to tell you, don’t be surprised — hee-hee-hee-hee — don’t be surprised if Donald Trump does for Baltimore what he did for the National Football League. Don’t be surprised if there are, rather soon, a bunch of massive efforts to clean that place up. No matter what you think about who’s leveling the allegations or who’s pointing out the horrors of life for certain people in Baltimore, nobody is denying it. The only thing they’re saying is, “Trump is really mean. He’s really coarse. Trump is thoughtless. Trump is really cruel to say it.” But nobody is denying it.

