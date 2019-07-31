Delaney: Warren, Sanders ‘Extreme Left’, Support ‘Fairy-tale Economics’

On Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends,” former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) discussed his sparring with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the Democratic presidential debate the night before.

Delaney described both Sanders and Warren as “extreme left” of the Democratic Party, adding they support “fairy-tale economics” and “impossible promises” that he said would never happen.

“[T]he things [Warren is] proposing are either impossible promises or fairy-tale economics, she says, ‘Oh, you’re not being ambitious enough,'” Delaney pointed out.

The former congressman went on to defend himself after taking shots from Sanders and Warren, which were met with applause, on Tuesday’s debate stage.

Delaney told “Fox & Friends,” “That’s the response when someone really can’t defend their plans.”

“I think it’s just kind of lazy and a dishonest response to people who don’t feel comfortable defending these kinds of crazy proposals that they have,” he added, lamenting that he could not respond to Warren during the debate.

