Dem Sen. Murphy: W.H. ‘Starting to Slowly Move’ on Background Checks

On Wednesday’s “MSNBC Live,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that the White House is “slowly” moving on expanding background checks, but cautioned that “We’re not close to there yet. … I don’t know whether we’ll get there.”

Murphy said, “We finally have the White House starting to slowly move towards us on the issue of at least expanding background checks to cover more gun sales in this country. We’re not close to there yet. But, as has been reported, the White House is circulating some new language today, and the fact that we’re still talking is good news. I don’t know whether we’ll get there. But our movement to try to command this country to action is stronger than ever before.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett