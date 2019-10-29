Hirono on Questioning Credibility of Military Officer Testifying Against Trump: ‘Back Off’ — ‘Have You No Shame?’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) addressed the upcoming testimony of Alexander Vindman, a military officer and director for European affairs at the National Security Council, as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Hirono said Republicans will attempt to “impugn” Vindman’s character to defend Trump, telling them to “just back off” off of the “decorated soldier.”

“As expected, the right-wing will impugn somebody’s character. This is a decorated soldier, by the way. Hello, everybody. Just back off, you know. So, they have nothing to say except to continue to attack the people who come forward to corroborate what the president did,” Hirono told host Alisyn Camerota.

She later quipped, “I’m waiting for the moment when the Republicans get up and realize. You know what? Somebody should say to them, ‘Have you no shame?’ They haven’t gotten to that point, apparently. Meanwhile, the House is proceeding in an orderly fashion with their impeachment inquiry and their process.”

