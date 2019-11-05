Romney: Whistleblowers ‘Should Be Allowed to Remain Confidential’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) reacted to calls to reveal the whistleblower’s identity by stating that whistleblowers, especially those speaking about government action, “should be allowed to remain confidential.”

Romney said, “My own view is that whistleblowers, particularly those that are blowing whistles on action within the government, should be allowed to remain confidential.”

He also stated, “So, going after the whistleblower, I think, is misdirected.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett