VA Gov. Northam on Blackface: ‘I’ve Always Been Inclusive’ — ‘We’ve Moved Forward’

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Wednesday addressed his past of wearing blackface, which he has both denied and confessed to, in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” about the election results in his state the day before.

Northam, after calling President Donald Trump “an embarrassment to this country,” maintained he has “always been inclusive” and added he has “moved forward from” his blackface scandal.

“[C]ertainly race and equity is something that I have fought for since I’ve been in public office,” Northam told co-host John Berman. “Even practicing as a pediatrician, you know, I’ve always been inclusive. And we’ve moved forward from that. Certainly, race and equity will continue to be a top priority of mine.”

The Virginia governor also thanked voters for sticking by him after his history came to light.

“I would also take the opportunity to thank Virginians,” Northam stated. “They stuck with me. They elected me to be … their 73rd governor. They didn’t turn their backs on me. They supported me. They appreciate what we’ve done, what our leadership has done. And I think they look forward to me continuing to do some good work.”

