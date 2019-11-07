Joy Behar to Audience: ‘This Isn’t a MAGA Rally!’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar yelled at the audience saying, “listen this isn’t a MAGA rally, OK?” during an interview with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, while they battled over the outing the whistleblower.

HOSTIN: Do you regret doing that?

TRUMP JR.: I don’t regret doing it. I don’t think I should have to forego my First Amendment rights. It’s out there. I read it in an article. I’ve been reading it for a week. I saw it on the Drudge Report. This is not some secret. But to then say, because it’s Donald Trump Jr., and he’s an outspoken guy —

BEHAR: Listen This isn’t a MAGA rally, okay? Clam it down.

TRUMP JR.: Why was there no outrage when the Drudge Report, which is a major website, probably the largest aggregator of media news in America, he puts it out there a few days ago and crickets. No problem with that.