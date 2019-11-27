Joy Behar to Republicans: ‘Stop Watching Fox News’ — They Are ‘Brainwashing’ You

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar told Republicans to “stop watching Fox News.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “I’ve underestimated, and I think Democrats have underestimated how much in lockstep Republicans are with President Trump.”

She continued, “I thought we would have more Republicans speaking out.”

She added, “I care about what’s right for this country, and I believe Republicans care about what’s right, so with the Ukraine thing, I’m surprised how in lockstep they have been with this president despite what we now know.”

Behar said, “They listen to Fox News. That’s the problem. Stop watching Fox News. The brainwashing is over there.”

