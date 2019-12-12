Cruz: We Should Allow Trump to Call Witnesses if He Wants

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued that if President Trump wants to call Hunter Biden or the whistleblower as witnesses, the Senate should allow him to do so.

Cruz said, “We need to respect due process. We need a fair proceeding. That means we need to let both sides present their case. And if the president wants to call witnesses, if the president wants to call Hunter Biden or the whistleblower, the Senate should allow the president to call witnesses in his defense.”

