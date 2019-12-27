Biden: I Wouldn’t Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

Watch: @JoeBiden says he wouldn't comply with a Senate subpoena in @realDonaldTrump 's impeachment trial because it would create a narrative that would let the president "off the hook." Read more from our interview earlier today: https://t.co/xgpO6OOPw2 pic.twitter.com/bqrapiVhVO

During an interview with the Des Moines Register on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if he was subpoenaed to testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial, he would not comply, and that if he testified it would create a “diversion” that would allow President Trump to “get away.”

Biden explained that he wouldn’t testify “because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him. The issue is not what I did. Not a single person, not one single person, even that thug Giuliani and his [unintelligible] compatriots have said I did anything other than my job. … This is all about a diversion.”

Biden also said that Republicans wouldn’t have any legitimate ground to call him as a witness, and he doesn’t expect them to do so.

He also maintained that appearing before the Senate would shift the media’s attention and allow Trump to “get away.”

