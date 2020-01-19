Sherrod Brown on Impeachment: ‘Fine’ to Hear from Hunter Biden

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that it would be “fine” to hear from Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden, during the Senate impeachment trial.

Brianna Keilar asked, “They can easily call Hunter Biden. Are you prepared for that?”

Brown said, “Fine. We take the position that we want to hear from witnesses. I don’t know what Hunter Biden has to do with the phone call that was made.”

Keilar pressed, “But you’re fine hearing from him?”

Brown said, “I’m fine with hearing— I mean, I understand —I’m not a lawyer. I understand both sides get to call witnesses.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN