Sanders: The Impeachment Trial Puts Me ‘at a Disadvantage’ and Gives Biden an Advantage

During a portion of an interview with “CBS Evening News” released on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that the Senate’s impeachment trial gives fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and other 2020 Democratic candidates a political advantage in the race, but Sanders is upholding his “constitutional responsibility.”

Sanders said it is “disappointing to me not to be in Iowa, talking to the people there.”

He added that the impeachment trial is an important matter, and “I’m accepting my constitutional responsibility. But what I’m saying, obviously, is, at a disadvantage.”

Host Norah O’Donnell then asked, “Do you think it places Biden at an advantage over you?”

Sanders answered, “Politically, in the last week or so of the campaign, yeah, I think it does. I mean, he and others, not just Biden, are able to go out, talk to people. And that’s really important.”

