FNC’s Jeanine Pirro: Pelosi and Company ‘the Only People Acting Like Dictators’

Saturday during her “Opening Statement” segment, Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro explained her assessment of the Senate impeachment trial to date, which she still maintains is a product of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats unhappy with the results of the 2016 presidential election.

The “Justice” host argued that despite claims President Donald Trump was acting like a dictator, it was Pelosi and Democrats acting as such.

“Folks, these people simply lie,” she said. “They are ruthless people. And they say the president thinks he is a dictator or a king. Folks, the only people acting like dictators are Pelosi and company. They decided that America should go through hell, that they would pit one American against another because they lost power. They are the dictators. Face it though — you guys are one of 535 in Congress. The president is the one and only president. It makes you guys crazy, doesn’t it?”

