Dem Sen. Cardin: Trump Tweet ‘Trying to Intimidate’ Adam Schiff

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) on MSNBC Sunday accused President Donald Trump of attempting to “intimidate the person presenting the House case” with his tweet about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Cardin said, “The president has a pattern and practice here of trying to intimidate and to bully and to offend and to threaten those who disagree with him. So this should have no place anywhere in America, but certainly not from the president of the United States. It really does infringe upon the fairness of the impeachment trial by trying to intimidate the person presenting the House case.”

