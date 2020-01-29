Giuliani Slams John Bolton — ‘Classic Backstabber’

In a sit-down interview with CBS “This Morning,” Rudy Giuliani, personal legal counsel for President Donald Trump, sounded off on former National Security Advisor John Bolton amid reports of Bolton’s leaked manuscript claiming Trump wanted to withhold aid from Ukraine.

Giuliani ripped Bolton as “a backstabber” and said he was never told he had an issue with the Trump administration putting pressure on Ukraine for investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“The only conclusion I can come to — and it’s a harsh one and I feel very bad about it — [Bolton is] a backstabber,” the former New York City mayor told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge.

Giuliani added, “He never said to me I’ve got a problem with what you are doing in Ukraine. Never once. Never winked. Never sent me a little note. That’s classic backstabber.”

