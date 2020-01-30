Dershowitz: Nadler and Schiff’s Standard ‘Could Put Joe Biden in Jail’ and Would Impeach Lincoln

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump legal team defense member Alan Dershowitz stated that the legal theories of House Impeachment Managers Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) “could put Joe Biden in jail” and that under their theories, “Lincoln gets impeached.”

Dershowitz said, “[I]f you have mixed motives, if you are in the public interest, and you’re trying to help the public, but you’re also trying to get re-elected, according to Schiff and Nadler, that’s a crime. If you have any inkling of motive to help yourself get re-elected, they call that corrupt, and they say, even a tiny amount of motive to help yourself makes you into a criminal and makes you impeachable. And I turned to all the senators, and I said, everybody in this room, every senator, every politician everywhere always has one eye toward re-election, another eye toward the public interest. They almost always think it’s the same. They also think their own election is in the public interest. You can’t make that an impeachable offense.”

He added that “the same theory could have — could put Joe Biden in jail. If somebody could claim that 99% of Biden’s motivation in getting the prosecutor fired was the public interest and preventing corruption, but 1%, in the back of his mind, he was thinking, maybe this could help my son a little bit. Because he works for the company that’s being investigated, according to Nadler and Schiff, that would be enough. According to Nadler and Schiff, Lincoln gets impeached.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett