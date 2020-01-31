Schweizer: ‘Gap’ Exists Between Bernie Sanders’ Rhetoric, Finances

In an interview with the Sinclair Broadcast Group that aired nationally on Thursday, Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer explained the contradictions in 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) investment portfolio and his left-wing progressive political rhetoric, as Schweizer has detailed in his book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

“If you look at his financial disclosures, you can see his financial investments,” he explained. “Even his wife, when she ran Burlington College in Vermont, so they had a small investment portfolio. In that portfolio, , they had tobacco companies [and] chemical companies.”

Schweizer also highlighted Sanders’ wife, who, while at the time of Bernie Sanders being mayor in Burlington, VT, was on Sanders’ payroll despite objections.

“He hired his then-girlfriend later wife to be an aide,” Schweizer said to Sinclar’s Kristine Frazao. “The city council objected and said there’s no sub job, we didn’t approve this. He basically ignored them.”

According to Schweizer, given Democrats are in the process of selecting

“I think it’s important for voters to know what political figures are telling us does that actually correspond with what they’re actually doing,” he added. “And in the case of Sanders, there certainly seems to be a gap.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor