Axelrod: ‘Biden Has a Big Problem’ – ‘He Is Dead Broke’ and Iowa Results Are ‘Anemic’

During CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod reacted to the partial results in the 2020 Iowa caucuses by stating that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “has a big problem.” Because his campaign is “dead broke” and needs to raise money, which will be difficult because “it’s hard to raise money off of an anemic fourth-place finish.”

Axelrod said, “Biden has a big problem. He has a big problem. He was — his campaign manager some time ago said they would be viable in 95% of the state. They expected to do much better and the big problem he has is not only the deficiencies that showed in his appeal, but he is dead broke and he needs to raise money. And it’s hard to raise money off of an anemic fourth-place finish. So, he needs to revive himself in New Hampshire or this firewall that everybody talks about in South Carolina may just not be there for him.”

