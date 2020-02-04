W.H. Spox Gidley: ‘Impeachment’ Is Not in Trump’s SOTU

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stated that the word “impeachment” is not in President Trump’s prepared State of the Union speech, and while we will have to see what President Trump says, “this speech tonight is about the great American comeback.”

Gidley said, “Well, first of all, as in regards to the impeachment vote, let’s be honest, we just saw the Super Bowl, and you don’t spike the football until the game is over and the clock is at double zeros, just ask the San Francisco 49ers or the Atlanta Falcons, for that matter. So, we look forward to that vote tomorrow and getting this all past us. Because the American people just deserve better than the partisanship of the Democrats putting their own personal political desires above the needs of the American people. But this speech tonight is about the great American comeback.”

He added, “I read the speech, and the word impeachment’s not in it. Now, we’ll see what happens.”

Gidley also clarified that his comments about not spiking the football until the game is over were a reference to the Senate’s vote on Wednesday.

