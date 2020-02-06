Buttigieg on Iowa Recanvass: Do Whatever Is Needed to Ensure Info ‘Clear and Verified’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacted to the DNC’s call for a recanvass in Iowa by stating he’ll leave the decision up to the party, but they should do “whatever they need to do in order to make sure that the information is clear and verified.”

Moderator Chris Cuomo then asked Buttigieg if he would request a recanvass.

Buttigieg responded, “I’ll leave it to the party to get into that. But, you know, what I’ll say is, nothing can take away what happened on Monday, just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built, and now, we’re looking ahead, to New Hampshire and beyond.”

