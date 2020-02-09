Lindsey Graham on Vindman: ‘I Think His Reassignment Was Justified’ — He ‘Acted’ on a ‘Political Agenda’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during Sunday’s “Face the Nation” on CBS weighed in on the White House’s ousting of Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Graham called the decision to move on from Vindman “justified,” adding he was acting on his own “political agenda.”

“I think his reassignment was justified. I don’t think he could be effective at the NSC,” Graham advised. “As much as I support our military people telling the truth when asked — it’s important they do — what have I learned in the last two years? CIA agents, Department of Justice lawyers, FBI agents have a political agenda and they acted on it — and we found that out in the FISA investigation — as did Col. Vindman, who was not allowed to be asked questions about his connection to the alleged whistleblower.”

He added, “[P]eople in his chain of command have been suspicious of him regarding his political point of view.”

