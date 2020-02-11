Sanders Adviser Weaver: Bloomberg Is ‘the Billionaire Backstop’

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, Jeff Weaver, Senior Adviser for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that fellow 2020 Democrat former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is “the billionaire backstop.” And if Sanders leads the race after the first four states, “they’ve got Mike Bloomberg there to try to stop Bernie Sanders.”

Weaver said, “Mike Bloomberg is what I call the billionaire backstop. If Bernie comes out of the first four ahead, they’ve got Mike Bloomberg there to try to stop Bernie Sanders. But look, I think that Democratic voters are going to reject that. It’s very arrogant. You know, in the first four, as you know, having covered this, this is where candidates meet face to face with voters, they’re in their living rooms, they’re in their coffee shops, and to just say, look, I’m not going to do that. I’m just going to buy this election. I don’t need to meet people. I think Democratic voters are not going to respond to that well.”

