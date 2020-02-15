Maher: Barr Is Pretending He’s Mad at Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Attorney General William Barr’s criticism of President Trump is a “ventriloquist game where the dummy pretends he’s mad.”

Maher said, “Roger [Stone], you know, was the conduit between Russia and WikiLeaks and he was convicted of seven felonies, in a fair court, done by pros, and he was going to get seven to nine in prison, and then Trump tweets, unfair. And of course, the Justice Department, led by Bill Barr, intervenes, and then Trump and Barr play their ventriloquist game where the dummy pretends he’s mad. Barr was like, I’m drawing a line in the swamp. … He said, Donald Trump’s tweeting is making it impossible for me to do my job. Yes. Because you’re supposed to be a cop, and he’s a crook. Trump’s the guy who asks you to bury a dead body with him and then puts it on YouTube.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett