Susan Rice: Acting DNI Grenell a ‘Hack and a Shill’ — ‘One of the Most Nasty, Dishonest People I’ve Ever Encountered’

Friday during an interview that aired on MSNBC, former National Security Adviser and U.N. ambassador Susan Rice criticized Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s pick to acting Director of National Intelligence.

Rice called him “dishonest,” as well as other criticisms, and complained he was put in the job to use intelligence tools for political purposes.

“The problem is that Rick Grenell is one of the most massively dishonest people I’ve ever encountered,” Rice said. “I’m not using this language lightly. He is a hack and a shill, and that’s all he’s ever been.”

“And he has been put in that job for one reason only, which is to turn the intelligence community into a tool for the president’s re-election,” she added.

