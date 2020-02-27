Scarborough: Bloomberg Will Be Remembered as the Guy Who ‘Got Bernie Sanders Elected’

During the Thursday broadcast of his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough discussed the impact of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination following Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Scarborough noted how Bloomberg entered the race initially to prevent the likes of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) from winning the party’s nomination. He also argued that the “law of unintended consequences” has it that the billionaire is helping Sanders at this point because he is taking votes from Biden in critical states.

“Here, we find ourselves at the end of February, and the law of unintended consequences have it that if Joe Biden has a great night on Saturday night if it is still Michael Bloomberg’s goal is to stop Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, he needs to drop out early Sunday morning,” Scarborough warned. “Because if he does not … he is actually helping Bernie Sanders win the nomination. This billionaire will be helping Bernie.”

“If Bloomberg stays in the race, he will be the guy remembered as the politician, the billionaire, who got Bernie Sanders elected,” he added.

