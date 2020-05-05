McConnell on Payroll Tax Cut in Coronavirus Bill: Our Red Line Is on Liability Protection

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) commented on the prospect of a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief bill by stating that if Republicans have any red line, it is on litigation protections, and he isn’t going to rule anything else in or out.

McConnell [relevant exchange begins around 14:15] responded to a question on whether he sees a payroll tax cut as a red line by stating, “I think I can safely say, for our team here, the Republican Senate majority, if there’s any red line, it’s on litigation.”

He later added, “I’m not ruling in or ruling out anything, except to say that if there is another bill that passes in the Senate, it will include the liability protections.”

