George Will: ‘Frightening’ Trump Has Nuclear Weapons as He Is ‘Coming Undone’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Washington Post columnist George Will argued it was “frightening” that President Donald Trump has control over America’s nuclear arsenal when he “seems to be coming undone in some ways.”

Will said, “The president is going to continue doing what he is doing, only worse. There is a downward spiral, and no one should take pleasure from this, regardless of their political convictions because by now, it is simply frightening. We have a man with nuclear weapons who seems to be coming undone in some ways. And for that reason, we have to be very wary. ”

He continued, “What I said about the Republican Party is this, and this, Chuck, is the great staring fact — 2016, people faced with two candidates they didn’t like, opted for the one they knew least, and that was Mr. Trump. Three, four years later, the fact is that 90% of the Republican Party approves of his conduct. 90%. The Republican Party has never been so united in the 20th century, not really since it was founded in 1854.”

He added, “Today it is a united party, and it’s united around someone unfit to lead. That is a sobering thought.”

