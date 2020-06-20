Clift: Civil Rights Ruling Shows Roberts can Read both the Constitution and ‘the Mood of the Country’

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” the Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift defended the legal merits of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Civil Rights Act and its application to LGBTQ individuals and also stated that Chief Justice Roberts “can read the mood of the country.” And “does not want the court to go down as being out of touch with the country.”

Clift stated, “Justice Roberts was in the majority on both of these decisions. And I would say, on the gay and lesbian decision, to me, that was a no-brainer. The court ruled that gay and lesbian people can marry each other, they can’t then go to work the next day and be fired. So, there’s firm jurisprudence behind that decision. And I think Justice Roberts, rightfully, recruited Justice Gorsuch, one of Trump’s appointees, to support him in that decision.”

She continued, “What that tells me is that, Justice Roberts, in addition to reading the Constitution, can read the mood of the country. And he knows he’s got three justices on that court, including himself, who were installed by presidents who did not win the popular vote. He does not want the court to go down as being out of touch with the country.”

