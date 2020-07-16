Scalise: ‘Thank Goodness That Joe Biden Is Going to Have to Come Out of the Basement’

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday’s Fox Business Network broadcast of “Mornings with Maria” discussed presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent surge in polling.

Scalise said Biden is “going to have to come out of the basement at some point” to share his platform, which the House minority whip was thankful for because it would allow people to see the sharp contrast between the former vice president and President Donald Trump.

“Well, thank goodness that Joe Biden is going to have to come out of the basement at some point and let people know what he would do as president because the contrast has never been sharper,” Scalise told host Maria Bartiromo. “What President Trump did, to take an economy that was sluggish because of the Biden policies and turn it around make it hottest economy in the world, President Trump did it once. We are now obviously at a different place because of COVID-19, but who better to bring that economy back than President Trump?”

Earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch urged Biden to stay in the basement for his campaign because “the less of Joe, the better.”

