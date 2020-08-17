Cruz: Biden ‘Basement Strategy’ Collapsed, Dems ‘Care More About the Woke Mob’ That’s Burning Union Halls Than Workers

During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to the first night of the convention by saying Democrats have said, “we care more about the woke mob than we do about standing with cops or firefighters or working men and women,” and “are the party of the rich, they’re the party of coastal elites, they’re the party of Manhattan and San Francisco.”

Cruz said, “I think what we saw tonight was the beginning of the collapse of Joe Biden’s basement strategy. Joe Biden has been hiding in his basement since he won the nomination, but tonight was Bernie Sanders’ night. Tonight — so, John Kasich is promising voters, don’t pay attention to all the craziness on the Democratic side. Joe isn’t that crazy. Well, you know who didn’t believe John Kasich? Bernie Sanders didn’t believe John Kasich. Because Bernie Sanders stood up there and said, our radical, socialist agenda has won. We’ve taken over the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden is ours. And that really underscores the stakes of this election. If the Democrats win, you are looking at Bernie in ascension. You’re looking at AOC. You’re looking at, mark my words, Elizabeth Warren as treasury secretary. Bernie might be secretary of state. These are radicals, and that’s where the Democratic Party is.”

He added, “Democrats today are the party of the rich, they’re the party of coastal elites, they’re the party of Manhattan and San Francisco. Kamala Harris was a bold move to lock down the vote in San Francisco, and that’s who they’re trying to appeal to, is the radical left. When it comes to working men and women, when it comes to union members, when it comes to the Ohio steelworker, they were nowhere to be found. They — the Democrats don’t have a message for teamsters. The Democrats don’t have a message for, right now, Antifa mobs are burning police union halls. It used to be that unions, union leaders would stand together, but the Democrats have said, we care more about the woke mob than we do about standing with cops or firefighters or working men and women, and to go tonight without saying a meaningful word about the riots, about the police officers being murdered, it’s an example of how the Democratic Party, they’re getting more and more extreme.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett