Biggs: Biden National Mask Mandate About ‘Control’ – ‘Going to Have a Big Problem’ with Central Power if They’ll Shut Down over Flu

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s call for a national mask mandate is about “control” and an infringement on state sovereignty that Biden does not have the power to issue. Biggs further stated that “if they’re going to start shutting down over flu every year as well, you’re going to have a big problem going forward with centralized power.”

Biggs said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “[H]ere’s the thing, Joe Biden wants control. That’s what the mask mandate is. And President Trump understands very clearly, while he’s the president, he doesn’t have authority to issue a nationwide mask mandate. And so, he’s respected the states’ sovereignty on some of those issues, like masks. And that’s really part of the key to all this, that I don’t think Joe Biden gets and I don’t think the Democrats get. They just want the power. They just want the control, and I think, if they’re going to start shutting down over flu every year as well, you’re going to have a big problem going forward with centralized power.”

