Loeffler: ‘Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Don’t Know the First Thing About Creating Jobs’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) responded to 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) blaming President Donald Trump for the state of the U.S. economy.

Harris called Trump “an abject failure and incompetent” for his “failed” handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She also hit him over the “severe job loss” seen across the country as a result.

Loeffler said Harris and Biden “don’t know the first thing about creating jobs.” She added that the Democratic presidential ticket criticizing Trump for his economic efforts is “ludicrous” given “their whole platform is about destroying jobs” and raising taxes.

“Look, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden don’t know the first thing about creating jobs,” Loeffler declared. “President Trump created the strongest economy in our history. We had jobs that were record highs for African-Americans, Hispanics, women, 20-year highs for veterans, wages were rising at the lowest end of wage earners.”

She continued, “We’re going to rebuild that economy through President Trump’s America First agenda, and I just think it’s ludicrous because their whole platform is about destroying jobs, raising taxes. Green New Deal would wipe out our energy independence and our energy jobs. They would create the slowest recovery in history. Even slower than the Biden-Obama recovery in 2009 and 2009.”

